1 found dead after downtown Madison apartment fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was found dead after an apartment fire in downtown Madison Sunday morning, according to the City of Madison Fire Department.
Around 5:40 a.m., Madison Fire was dispatched to 730 Braxton Place to investigate an odor of something burning in the building.
Firefighters arrived and searched the building for the source odor, finding one apartment unit that had evidence of a fire that self-extinguished.
While searching the apartment, firefighters found one occupant deceased.
The Madison Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The Dane County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the death was caused by the fire.
The death is not believed to be suspicious.
No more information is available at this time.