1 found injured, 1 found dead at Juneau Co. cabin

ARMENIA, Wis. (WKOW) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one man was found dead and another hurt at a cabin.
Sheriff Andrew Zobal said officers were asked to complete a welfare check at a cabin in Armenia Township around 5 p.m. Monday. Neighbors told authorities over the phone it appeared two people were inside and not breathing.
When officers arrived, Zobal said Camp Douglas EMS was already treating one man— who was later taken to the hospital via medflight.
He said inside the home deputies found another man who was dead.