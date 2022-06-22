1 hospitalized after gas leak in Sun Prairie apartment building

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — One person was taken to the hospital after a gas leak at an apartment complex in Sun Prairie Tuesday evening.
According to a press release from the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to the 300 block of Park Circle for after residents reported smelling natural gas in the building.
First responders began by entering each apartment to determine where the leak was and the severity of it. After finding one apartment with an elevated natural gas reading, the building was evacuated.
The resident of the affected apartment was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Investigators found a knob on the gas burning stove had been accidentally turned on, releasing gas into the building. First responders put the knob back to the off position and ventilated the building before letting residents return.