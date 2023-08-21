1 hospitalized, another arrested after shooting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a shooting on Madison's south side.
Police from Madison and Fitchburg were called to the 2000 block of Greenway Cross around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a weapons violation.
According to an incident report from Sgt. Nicholas Eull of the Madison Police Department, one adult victim was shot. They were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition as of Monday night.
Another adult was arrested.
Sgt. Eull says it appears this was a targeted incident, so there is no active threat to the community.