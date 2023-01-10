1 injured, another arrested after crash in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after crashing a vehicle into a pole in downtown Madison Monday evening, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to E. Wilson Street and S. Pinckney Street.
A 27-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital after the car she was riding in crashed into a pole. Fryer said she has non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver — who Fryer identifies as Martha Green, 29 — was arrested for second-offense OWI - causing injury and not having an ignition interlock device installed. She was also cited for operating without insurance.
Wilson Street was closed for 45 minutes as a result of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.