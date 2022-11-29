1 injured in shooting on State Street near Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) — One person has been hurt in a shooting on State Street Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed to 27 News the shooting took place on the 100 block of State Street. At least one person was shot, but police don't currently know the extent of their injuries.
The Dane County Communications Center told 27 News reports of a weapons violation came in around 3:32 p.m.
Fryer said no arrests have been made at this time. Because it is a "very active scene," police ask that people avoid the area at this time.
Fryer told 27 News that authorities believe the suspect ran away on State Street but don't have a specific direction.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department believes the victim and suspect knew each other but don't know they nature of the relationship yet. Officers also think there was some type of altercation before the shooting.
Officers are canvassing the area to see if anyone heard or saw anything and are looking for security camera video.
Barnes addressed safety concerns the public may have.
"We should all be worried about our safety but as for right now, we don't have any reason to believe those in the immediate area should be concerned, but someone had a weapon and fired it in a public area so we should all be concerned about that, Barnes said. "We should all be, as I said, sitting down with our family members... sitting down with the people we love asking how can we prevent this?"
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.