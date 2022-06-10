1 missing owl from Baraboo zoo found, one remains missing

BARABOO (WKOW) — A third animal that escaped when Ochsner Park Zoo was broken into earlier this week is on its way home.
The Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department said the male Great Horned Owl, Jerry, was found about four miles outside the city.
He was captured and taken to UW Vet where he was positively identified.
Although Jerry is on his way back to the zoo, he isn't returning to the exhibit right away. Vets found Jerry has two fractures in his wing; one will likely heal on its own, but the other is more serious and requires therapy.
Jerry will spend around a month recovering in an isolated area of the zoo.
The two otters, Mitch and Moe, were found on Tuesday. There is still one owl, Linda, missing.