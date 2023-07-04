1 motorcyclist killed, another seriously hurt in crash near Prairie du Sac

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- One motorcyclist is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash on US 12 near Prairie du Sac, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the crash happened on US 12 near CTH Z around 2 p.m.

He said a preliminary investigation shows a vehicle was in the turn lane waiting to turn onto eastbound CTY Z. It then turned into the path of two motorcycles heading north on US 12.

Meister said one of the motorcyclists suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Sauk County Coroner.

The other motorcyclist was seriously hurt and taken to the UW Hospital.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital as a precaution.

Names are being withheld pending notification of the family.

This incident is under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.