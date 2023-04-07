1 person dead in Jefferson County rollover crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a rollover crash in Jefferson County on Thursday night, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sergeant Wolfe from Wisconsin State Patrol says the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on I-94 eastbound east of South 89 near Lake Mills at around 7:30 p.m.
A Chevy Equinox was driving westbound with two people inside when it swerved into the right shoulder and the driver lost control, moving across westbound lanes and hitting a median and causing the SUV to roll several times.
Wolfe says the driver, a 41-year-old man, received serious but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle and pinned underneath it, receiving fatal injuries at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital. He is currently facing charges of "Operating After Revocation" and "Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death."
I-94 westbound was closed for about three hours due to the crash.
The crash is under investigation.