1 person dead in Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department said a man has died after being shot near John Nolen Drive.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed to 27 News the shooting happened in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:30 p.m.
According to an online report from the department, officers were on scene within minutes of the shooting and started giving aid to the victim, but he died at the hospital.
A 27 News crew on scene said Lakeside Street is blocked off near John Nolen Drive. Police said the road will stay closed while officers collect physical and digital evidence.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference the incident began when two people who were in a vehicle together got into a physical altercation in the 100 block of Lakeside Street. He said construction workers nearby heard both the altercation and the shots fired.
He said the victim was shot at least once, and he confirmed officers were on scene within a minute to render aid. The suspect drove away from the scene. He said investigators don't know who the victim or suspect are at this time.
Barnes called the shooting targeted and said the community is not in danger.
Franklin Elementary School was put on lockdown temporarily at the start of the investigation but has since been lifted.
Anyone with information should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.