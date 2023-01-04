1 person found dead following Dodgeville house fire

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Dodgeville on Tuesday, according to fire officials.
A statement from the Dodgeville Fire Department said fire crews were called to the intersection of North Main Street and Jewett Street for a house fire at 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and were able to quickly put out the fire. When they got inside, they found one person dead in the home.
The fire department said the State Fire Marshal's office was called to assist with the investigation. The Dodgeville Police Department, the Iowa County Fire Investigation team, Dodgeville EMS, and the Iowa County Sheriff's Department also assisted.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.