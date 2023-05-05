1 person injured after van crashes into lawnmower

MADISON (WKOW) -- A person was taken to the hospital after a van crashed into a riding lawnmower on Madison's west side, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the crash happened at the intersection of Junction Road and Old Sauk Road around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Responding EMTs found a van with front bumper damage resting against the side of a riding lawnmower in the intersection.
The van's driver said they were uninjured, but the lawnmower operator said they were hurt when they were thrown from the lawnmower during the crash.
Paramedics treated the lawnmower operator on scene then took them to a local hospital. Schuster the injuries were not life-threatening.