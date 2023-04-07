1 person killed in crash on US 14 in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Iowa County Dispatch officials confirm to 27 News one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on US 14 near Arena.
According to WisDOT, the crash on US 14 at County H happened around 6:10 Friday morning.
A fatal crash on US 14 in Iowa County is impacting traffic for your Friday morning commute. https://t.co/tqo4jACIv6— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) April 7, 2023
WisDOT says all lanes of eastbound and westbound US 14 at HWY H are closed.
