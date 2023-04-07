 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 person killed in crash on US 14 in Iowa County

  • Updated
  • 0
Wis 14 crash

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Iowa County Dispatch officials confirm to 27 News one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on US 14 near Arena.

According to WisDOT, the crash on US 14 at County H happened around 6:10 Friday morning.

WisDOT says all lanes of eastbound and westbound US 14 at HWY H are closed. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information.

Tags

Recommended for you