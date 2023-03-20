1 person shot outside Middleton auto dealership

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police responded to a Parmenter Street auto dealership Monday afternoon for a report of a shooting.
Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand told a 27 News crew on scene one person was shot in the parking lot of MSI Auto Sales after a dispute inside the business. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., according to a Nixle released by police.
The condition of the victim is not known.
Captain Travis Kakuske said in the Nixle the suspect -- an adult female -- fled the scene in a vehicle. Police took her into custody around 3 p.m.
Hellenbrand said he does not believe the public is in danger.
Chief Hellenbrand said Middleton schools were temporarily placed on secure hold when the shooting was first reported. That hold has since been lifted.
Police say an update will be released on Tuesday.