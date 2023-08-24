1 person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on John Nolen Drive in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a motorcycle crash on John Nolen Drive at Lakeside Street in Madison.
The Madison Police Department says the crash was reported just before 10 p.m.
In an police incident report, Lt. Eric Vosburg said a motorcyclist hit a car that was turning onto John Nolen.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the motorcycle operator was cited with a red signal violation along with unreasonable and imprudent speed.
Traffic along John Nolen was rerouted as officers investigated the crash. It has since returned to normal.