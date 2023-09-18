1 person taken to hospital, several others hurt after disturbance in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person was taken to the hospital and several others were hurt after a disturbance where gunshots were heard, according to the Madison Police Department.
Lt. Eric Vosburg said officers responded to Adderbury Circle near Tottenham Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Multiple people called 911 to report a disturbance and the sound of gunshots.
Officers found several people on scene with injuries who are believed to have been hurt in the incident. One person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
An officer in charge told 27 News the community is not in danger.
