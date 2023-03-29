1 person taken to the hospital after cooking fire in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie resident was badly burned during an overnight kitchen fire, according to the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
Fire officials said they were called to the 200 block of Foxdale Drive just before 1 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a building fire.
When crews arrived to the multi-family building, they learned a kitchen fire happened in one of the units. The person who lived there was able to put out the fames before firefighters got there, but they sustained significant burns and had to be taken to the hospital.
Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said the fire stayed in the kitchen. And crews were able to clear some of the the smoke out of the building, allowing the people in four units to go back home.
The fire department is providing some fire safety reminders:
Never leave cooking unattended as it may only be a matter of seconds of overheating for contents to ignite.
When cooking with grease or food that produces grease, always have a lid at the ready to smother a fire in the pan.
Never put water on a pan of hot grease or grease on fire as it may splatter and spread the fire.
Never attempt to move a pan on fire, simply cover the pan, turn off the stove, and get everyone out of the building and call 911.