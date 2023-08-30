1 rescued, 7 displaced after apartment fire on Madison's northside

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person was rescued from a fire at an apartment on Madison's northside early Wednesday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Fire officials said they were called to the apartment on Brentwood Parkway at about 1:20 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the roof and immediately started to put the flames out.
An "active" fire was located on the second floor of the building. Crews rescued someone who was on that floor. They were transported to a local hospital.
Six other people were able to get out of the apartment on their own. All seven people are unable to stay at the apartment right now.
MFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation. Preliminary damage is estimated at $200,000.
MG&E and the American Red Cross also responded to help.