10 charged in Fond du Lac $1M methamphetamine ring

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) — The Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office has announced methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 people.
The Thursday morning announcement comes after an investigation authorities say began in "early 2022."
“The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," DA Eric Toney said.
During the investigation, Toney said around 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 280 grams of fentanyl were seized. Toney said the fentanyl seized is "enough to kill every resident of Fond du Lac County," around 104,000 people.
The 10 defendants are facing various drug charges, including conspiracy to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine. Fond du Lac authorities identify the defendants as:
- Melvin Kemp
- Julie Kurczek
- Samantha Nett
- Jason Norton
- Kyla Ott
- Dalton Wojkiewicz
- Joshua Kerns
- Anthony Tynan
- Eugene Jackson
- Taylor Retzleff
Although all 10 are charged, three of the defendants still have active arrest warrants. Those defendants are Norton, Wojikiewicz and Tynan.
Toney said the public is asked to help locate these defendants and provide "any additional information the public may have related to these defendants which might aid in the investigation."
"We will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute those that pollute our community with dangerous drugs and ensure those drug dealers are held accountable," Toney said. "This is ongoing investigation and we expect additional defendants will be charged.”
The joint investigation was conducted by the city of Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration.