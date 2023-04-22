10 years later: Aly's Honky Tonk continues to benefit cancer patients in Aly Wolff's name

MADISON (WKOW) – The seeds a Wisconsin woman planted a decade ago continue to sprout long after her death, as her dream of helping other cancer patients comes true.
Aly Wolff is the inspiration behind Aly’s Honky Tonk, a fundraiser with a 5K run/walk, a silent auction, a dinner and a live performance -- all to benefit cancer research and wigs.
Wolff was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer when she was 19 years old and decided she wanted to raise money to help others in her shoes.
After she passed away at 20, the Aly Wolff Foundation was created and Aly’s Honky Tonk was born.
This year, Aly’s Honky Tonk was held at the Sylvee in Madison on April 22 -- exactly 10 years since Wolff passed away.
"This event and her charity is definitely how I fight for her, and I’m going to fight for her the rest of my life, and I know all of you are too," Wolff's sister, Tanya Brake, said.
Brake was promoted to become the new president of the Aly Wolff Foundation Saturday. During an emotional speech, she recounted her sister's journey.
"As a sibling, when you are watching somebody you love so much go through such a hard fight, it's a really helpless feeling because she was the baby of the family and my job as her older sister, a few years older, was to protect her," she said. "And there was nothing I could do to take away the pain, and there was nothing I could do to make it better. I never want anyone to feel that pain and watch that suffering."
Going forward, Brake said she and her loved ones plan to continue Wolff's dream by being a voice for cancer patients and raising money to help them.
"This is a time we get to make an immense difference to patients and families who have gone through or are going through the same thing that we had as a family," Brake said.
Since its inception, the Aly Wolff Foundation has raised more than $1.2 million dollars.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of Aly's Honky Tonk.
You can read more about the history and mission of the fundraiser, as well as donate to the cause, here.