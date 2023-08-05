100 Black Men of Madison hosts back to school supply drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. hosted its 28th annual Back to School Celebration supply drive on Saturday.
The nonprofit civic organization distributed resources to limited income families at the Madison College Truax Campus
Students accompanied by a legal guardian received a new backpack and school supplies while materials lasted. Families could also receive vaccinations, health screens, and registration for academics and voting.
J.R. Sims, the spokesperson for the 100 Black Men of Madison, shared the motivation behind the annual school supply drive.
"There has always been an education gap [between] kids who have fewer means [and] kids who have greater access to resources," Sims said.
By providing over 44,000 backpacks to local youth over the history of the event, the 100 Black Men of Madison have demonstrated an immense dedication to making positive differences in the community.
While the Back to School Celebration aims to help over 1,000 underserved students each year, the organization provides a variety of other resources as well.
"Our programs are designed to assist and aid individuals who are below the poverty level [and] kids who come from single parent households," Sims explained. "We focus on education, health and wellness, financial literacy, and mentorship."
The organization works to relieve some of the struggles that limited income families face in Dane County. Education, Sims said, is one of the most important divides to tackle.
"Every year we do what we can to make things a little easier for those children going back to school," Sims said.