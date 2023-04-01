100 Black Men of Madison Inc receives donation to buy new chrome books

MADISON (WKOW) — 100 Black Men of Madison Inc. received a $6,000 donation to help expand their 100 Scholars Program Saturday.
The program uses technology to help students in kindergarten through third grade with reading and math.
The donation, which will be used to buy brand new chrome books, was given to the organization by Spectrum.
Jay Saunders with Spectrum said they started their own Digital Grant Program during the pandemic to help ensure equal access to technology. He believes Saturday's donation is just one way they can do that.
“That's incredibly important, because this is a technological age, as we learned, you know, through the pandemic, and that's not going away,” Saunders said.
In addition to receiving the new chrome books, students will learn how to use them.