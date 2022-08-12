100 Black Men of Madison to distribute over 1,000 backpacks to area youth

MADISON (WKOW) -- Soon, the sights and sounds of school busses and school bells will fill the air as students return to classrooms.
Before that though, a Madison non-profit is looking to ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families amid rising costs.
The 100 Black Men of Madison will hold a Back to School Supply Drive Saturday at Madison College's Goodman South Campus from 8 to 11 a.m.
There, kids can pick out colorful, stylish backpacks filled with school supplies hand-picked for their grade level.
"Hopefully, all of our students will start off the school year on a good note," said John Milton Jr., a board member of 100 Black Men of Madison.
The 100 Black Men of Madison was founded back in 1994 with the mission of making a positive impact in the lives of area youth.
This year, they plan to give out around 1500 backpacks total. The donations are made possible by generous donations from area partners.
This is their 27th annual Back to School Drive.