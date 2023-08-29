106-year-old woman hits jackpot at casino

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- A woman who just turned 106 years old got quite the present to celebrate her milestone.
Sarah Peterson celebrated her birthday at Potawatomi Casino last week. She hit a $1,000 jackpot Wednesday. She won again on Friday when the casino's CEO doubled her winnings.
"I'm happy to win this money. I don't know what I'm going to do with it. But I'm going to make a good choice," Peterson said.
She did make a good choice. She plans to save the money and eventually give it to her nephew who takes care of her.