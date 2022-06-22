11 tornadoes hit Wisconsin during storms

(WKOW) -- The National Weather Service now says 11 tornadoes hit Wisconsin during severe storms last week.
The first three hit the western part of the state in Monroe, Vernon and Juneau counties.
Eight more tornadoes touched down in eastern and northeastern Wisconsin.
Four of those eight tornadoes on the east side of the state were in Marinette County.
An EF-1 tore through the small town of Middle Inlet almost 60 miles north of Green Bay.
Town officials say it may be a while before all the damage is cleaned up.
"Everybody is so busy up here with this storm damage, can be quite some time before they get to it. Some of the tree companies I talked to a month and a half, two months backed up already. So it's gonna be a while," Middle Inlet Town Chairman Ron Wenzel said.
Wenzel said some houses in the area are vacation homes, so the owners may not even know their place has been damaged.