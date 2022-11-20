11-year-old boy dies in hunting incident in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (WKOW) -- An 11-year-old boy died in a deer hunting-related incident Sunday in the Township of Seneca, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The DNR, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to the incident just after 9 a.m.
The DNR reported a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The firearm discharged and hit the boy in the chest. Both individuals were part of the same hunting party.
Officials said the boy was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital, where he died.
The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and DNR share their condolences to those impacted by this loss of life.