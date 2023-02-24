$111,000 grant comes to River Food Pantry at 'critical time'

MADISON (WKOW) — The River Food Pantry says an assistance grant came at a "critical time."

The organization says it got an over $111,000 food pantry assistance grant from the Dane County Executive's Office.

The River Food Pantry, and others in the area, are expecting an increase in demand with temporary increases to FoodShare going away at the end of the month.

“When FoodShare recipients lose their extra pandemic-era dollars to help pay for groceries starting in March, this grant will help The River meet the increased demand for food and essentials,” said Rhonda Adams, the executive Director of the River Food Pantry.

The pantry says it'll use the funds to purchase healthy and staple foods for all of its free programs, along with hygiene essentials.