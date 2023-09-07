115th Fighter Wing celebrates anniversary and new mission

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing is celebrating its 75th anniversary and its new mission with F-35 jets.
The first F-35s arrived in Madison in April. The commander of the 115th says the fighter jets are a leap in technology from the F-16s the base unit used to fly.
Bart Van Roo said the celebration they had Thursday at Truax Field was meaningful to him.
"It's a treat for me to be back here now and flying this next airplane, and really ushering in a next generation for the wing and the community that we have around the wing, our members and retired members and everyone's support."
The 115th is still building its fleet of F-35s. Eventually, it will have 20 of the fighter jets.
The head of the Wisconsin National Guard, Major General Paul Knapp, says the new fighter jets ensure that we continue to have a vibrant Truax Field and 115th fighter wing.
"It actually brings in over $250 million of total economic impact to the area as well as well over 1000 jobs," Knapp said.