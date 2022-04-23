12 agencies responding to Monona house fire

MONONA (WKOW) -- A Monona home's garage caught fire early Saturday evening, according to Dane County Dispatch.
The call came in shortly after 5 p.m., and the Monona Fire Department was dispatched to a home on Midmoor Road near W. Dean Ave.
Monona Fire said once crews arrived at the scene, smoke and flames were coming from the building.
One person was inside the home, and they got out safely with no injuries.
During the incident, the scene was upgraded to a second alarm level, and Monona Fire requested additional help from neighboring agencies.
The Monona Fire Chief said 12 agencies have responded.
A 27 News crew at the scene noted Midmoor Road is blocked from Dean Ave. to Greenway Road.
This is a developing story. 27 News is working to learn more details about the fire.