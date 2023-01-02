12-year-old girl helps rescue rare hawk in Rock County

MILTON (WKOW) -- A 12-year-old Rock County girl helped rescue a large hawk uncommon in Wisconsin after her father spotted it injured on a rural road.
Jason Hrobsky said he saw the hawk Wednesday in the middle of the road and honked his horn until the bird made its way to the road's grass shoulder.
Hrobsky said he called authorities, but said his daughter Addison insisted they return to the area of the bird's discovery to try to help it.
The Hrobskys said they found the hawk after a long trek through an adjacent farm field. Jason Hrobsky said he followed the advice of personnel from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Milton-based Hoo's Woods Raptor Center and ultimately placed a blanket over the bird, calming it.
Hrobsky said they placed the hawk in a box and delivered it to a meet-up site with Center Executive Director Dianne Moller.
Addison Hrobsky said she's hopeful of the bird's recovery and glad her father agreed with her on the rescue attempt.
"No matter what it is, whether it's big or it's small, every animal deserves to be treated equally," the middle school student said. "They should be given loving care, no matter what."
"I'm really proud of her," Jason Hrobsky said.
"'Bandit' the rough-legged hawk is currently in our care," Moller said. "We named him Bandit because of the mask-like markings on his face. He is in our hospital being treated for head trauma, likely from a collision, perhaps by a vehicle or was blown around during the high winds. Time will tell regarding his prognosis for release."
Moller said the large arctic hawks migrate thousands of miles and are an uncommon winter visitor to Wisconsin.
She said rough legged hawks have feathered legs to their toes as an adaptation to cold weather. Moller said the birds also have a dark eye line and tiny feet for catching mice and lemmings. Moller said these hawks can be identified by their dark wrist patches and V-shape wings in flight for hovering.
Moller said that, when capturing an injured bird of prey, safety should come first. The birds have sharp talons and beaks, so a blanket or a towel is recommended, as well as gloves if you intend to move the bird.
Addison Hrobsky said this species of hawk may be large and powerful, but has another unmistakable attribute.
"The bird is really pretty," she said.