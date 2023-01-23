12-year-old's wrist broken while trying to keep attacker out of Janesville home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department arrested a man who forced his way into a woman's home Saturday, injuring a child in the process.
Sgt. Thomas Northrop reports officers were sent to N. Washington Street, between Ravine Street and Laurel Avenue, around 1:20 a.m. after a call for help from a 12-year-old.
The 12-year-old said he saw his mom being physically assaulted by her boyfriend while in her car, which was parked outside the home. She was able to get away and get inside with the help of her son and his friend.
However, the attacker -- identified as 27-year-old Samuel Ryan -- followed the mother and tried to get into the house.
Despite the children attempting to "hold the door closed," Ryan "violently forced his way into the house." In the process, Northrop said Ryan broke the door's window and knocked over one of the kids, breaking their wrist.
Ryan left the scene before officers arrived, but officers found him the next day in Fort Atkinson and arrested him.
Ryan is being held at the Rock County Jail on the following charges: physical abuse of a child — reckless causation of great bodily harm, second-degree reckless endangering safety and three counts of disorderly conduct.