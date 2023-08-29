128 fake IDs seized in one night at Madison bar

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 128 fake IDs were recently seized from patrons of a single Madison bar, Madison police officials believe dozens of other fakes could be found at downtown bars as university students return in droves.

Authorities said the sting took place at Church Key at 626 University Avenue.

Officer Rick Bruess of the Central District Community Policing Team said the bar was up for a compliance check in the rotation of unannounced police visits. Bruess said bar employees cooperated with officers and closed the bar to allow officers to speak with seemingly underage patrons.

Bruess said the enforcement was similar to a sting in September at State Street's City Bar at the start of UW-Madison's 2022 school year. That sting led to 93 municipal charges connected to underage patrons.

Bruess said fake IDs are becoming more sophisticated and are overwhelmingly bought online. Bruess showed a 27 News crew several seized fake IDs to point out small discrepancies in color shade, card borders and bar codes.

Bruess said software technology from companies like PatronScan and Intellicheck is used to screen fake IDs are used at some Madison bars and night spots. But Bruess said the systems can be cost prohibitive for smaller operators.

Lieutenant Dave Meinert of the policing team said opportunities exist for entertainment venue operators to learn best practices in scanning for underage patrons and other safety steps.

"We provide tavern safety training and ID training to all operators throughout the year," Meinert said. "And we have a lot of operators that are engaged in that training."

Meinert said his team's focus is to be proactive and try to help bars avoid underage patron issues and diminish the chances of such issues escalating to fights or other alcohol-fueled problems.

An assistant Madison city attorney declined comment on possible consequences for the operators of the Church Key. Church Key's bar manager Armando Acosta declined comment when contacted by 27 News.