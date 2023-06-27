 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

128th Air Refueling Unit celebrates 100 years with Madison flyover
128th Air Refueling Wing

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison residents had a chance to see an impressive sight Tuesday as the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Refueling Wing celebrates 100 years of "aerial refueling excellence."

A KC-135 Stratotanker performed a low-altitude flyover of the Capitol and Camp Randall around 1:30 p.m. 

The airplane is one of ten the wing is equipped with to provide aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy and NATO, according to the 128th Air Refueling Wing. The 128th Air Refueling Wing also helps deliver cargo and provides medical evacuation.

Each plane can carry up to 83,000 pounds of cargo and costs $39.6 million dollars, according to the Air Force.

The Madison flyover is just one of several across the state on Tuesday. 

