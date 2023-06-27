128th Air Refueling Unit celebrates 100 years with Madison flyover

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison residents had a chance to see an impressive sight Tuesday as the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Refueling Wing celebrates 100 years of "aerial refueling excellence."
A KC-135 Stratotanker performed a low-altitude flyover of the Capitol and Camp Randall around 1:30 p.m.
The airplane is one of ten the wing is equipped with to provide aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy and NATO, according to the 128th Air Refueling Wing. The 128th Air Refueling Wing also helps deliver cargo and provides medical evacuation.
Each plane can carry up to 83,000 pounds of cargo and costs $39.6 million dollars, according to the Air Force.
The Madison flyover is just one of several across the state on Tuesday.