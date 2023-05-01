13 Monona residents displaced by deadly March fire move into new home

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) — Over a dozen residents of a Monona apartment building destroyed by a fire have a new place to call home.

In March, a fire at Monona Hills Apartments left around 70 displaced and one dead.

Cheryl Huie, the property manager for Oak Ridge at University Park Apartments, heard about the fire and attended a Red Cross event to help.

There she connected with the residents and got them the resources they needed to get a roof over their heads.

On Monday, 13 of those residents moved in.

Huie said it's been a great experience to help the residents find a new home.

"It's been very rewarding just to finally see these refreshing smiles on their faces," Huie said. "I hope that my residents feel my presence here and my care and my love and that, you know, they feel part of a community not just a building."

One of the 13 residents who moved in said he's grateful to have a place to live after being displaced for the last six weeks.

"It's an excellent building," Carl Frank said. "And I'm 64, [I'll] be 65 in August. For the first time in my life, I've got a dishwasher. For the first time in my life, I've got a washer and dryer in my house. And so I'm really excited about that."

After 14 years of living in Monona Hills, this apartment is a fresh start for Frank. But, the apartment building's developer — TJ Klein — is giving him and each new resident a jumpstart on their new lives with a $500 gift card for furnishing their new spaces.

Frank said once he gets some time to rest, he's going to go out and buy some chairs and curtains.

Huie hopes this is the best place they've ever lived and that each resident finds new friends and enjoys the community and neighborhood.

"I just want them to be happy," she said.