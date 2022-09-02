137 people cited for underage drinking at a State Street bar Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department says nearly 140 people were cited for underage drinking and false id violations at a State Street bar Thursday night.
According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, officers were visiting local bars while conducting "proactive enforcement" of liquor laws.
Lisko says at a single bar on the 600 block of State Street, 137 people were cited for violations. He said there were 143 people "contacted" in the bar — only six were 21 years of age or older.
The investigation is still open and Lisko says more citations are likely.
The bar is not being named at this time until "further steps are taken to determine the bar's role in the matter."
City Councilperson Shari Carter of Madison's Alcohol License & Review Committee says there are questions that need to be answered in the wake of the avalanche of citations at the bar.
"Did they have enough staff or were they overwhelmed?" Carter says.
Carter and other officials say some bars use electronic identification readers to more effectively screen out fake id's.
UW-Madison student Matthew Schipf says many fake ids appear to be licenses from California, Georgia and other places and can be of high quality.
"If it's pretty good and you don't know the state it's coming from, you get a lot of them in because you think it's real," Schipf.
UW-Madison student Trevor Lahey says he was in the bar when officers entered and also checked the ids of departing students. Lahey is 21 and was in the small minority of legal patrons.
"Waste of taxpayer funds," Lahey says of the police resources committed to citing what Lahey says was an otherwise orderly bar crowd. "With students just arriving here, it was a poor welcome."
Schipf says the friction between the age requirements and the desire of young collegians to patronize popular entertainment district night spots is at its highest.
"Students are ready to get after it," he says. "They're ready to party, anytime, anywhere."