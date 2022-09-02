137 people cited for underage drinking at State Street bar Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department says nearly 140 people were cited for underage drinking and false id violations at a State Street bar Thursday night.
According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, officers were visiting local bars while conducting "proactive enforcement" of liquor laws.
Lisko says at a single bar on the 600 block of State Street, 137 people were cited for violations. He said there were 143 people "contacted" in the bar — only six were 21 years of age or older.
The investigation is still open and Lisko says more citations are likely.
The bar is not being named at this time until "further steps are taken to determine the bar's role in the matter."