 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

137 people cited for underage drinking at State Street bar Thursday

  • Updated
MGN red solo cup
Arvind Grover / CC BY-SA 2.0

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department says nearly 140 people were cited for underage drinking and false id violations at a State Street bar Thursday night. 

According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, officers were visiting local bars while conducting "proactive enforcement" of liquor laws. 

Lisko says at a single bar on the 600 block of State Street, 137 people were cited for violations. He said there were 143 people "contacted" in the bar — only six were 21 years of age or older. 

The investigation is still open and Lisko says more citations are likely.

The bar is not being named at this time until "further steps are taken to determine the bar's role in the matter." 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com