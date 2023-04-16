 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. The heaviest
accumulations will occur across the western portion of the
counties.

* WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia, Dane and Green
Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

13th annual Canine Campus Crawl benefits Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) – Dogs were the focal point of a fundraiser for the Dane County Humane Society Sunday.

The 13th annual Canine Campus Crawl is a 2.5 mile race that gets owners and their dogs out and about to raise money.

One of the organizers, Macy Shaul, said she looks forward to it each year. Adding, the money goes to a good organization.

“They do a lot of great work helping animals who don't have homes find homes,” Shaul said. ‘They also have a wildlife center as well, which is a cool thing that not a lot of humane societies have. That helps with wildlife rehab.”

The Canine Campus Crawl also included a raffle and treats for both humans and the pups.

The event went on, despite the rain Sunday. Some of the dogs even had rain ponchos.

You can read more about the Dane County Humane Society’s mission and donate to their cause here.

