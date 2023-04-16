13th annual Canine Campus Crawl benefits Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) – Dogs were the focal point of a fundraiser for the Dane County Humane Society Sunday.
The 13th annual Canine Campus Crawl is a 2.5 mile race that gets owners and their dogs out and about to raise money.
One of the organizers, Macy Shaul, said she looks forward to it each year. Adding, the money goes to a good organization.
“They do a lot of great work helping animals who don't have homes find homes,” Shaul said. ‘They also have a wildlife center as well, which is a cool thing that not a lot of humane societies have. That helps with wildlife rehab.”
The Canine Campus Crawl also included a raffle and treats for both humans and the pups.
The event went on, despite the rain Sunday. Some of the dogs even had rain ponchos.
