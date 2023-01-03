14-year-old arrested after high-speed chase on I-90/94

LODI, Wis. (WKOW) — A 14-year-old was arrested Sunday evening after a high-speed chase in Columbia County.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Captain Todd Horn said the sheriff's office received reports of people going through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in Lodi on Sunday.
When deputies responded to the area, Horn said they found two suspicious vehicles — a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox — which "immediately" sped away. Horn said the two vehicles were later determined to be stolen.
Horn said the deputies followed in pursuit, which took place from Arbor Valley Road onto eastbound I-90/94. He said the vehicles reached speeds of 115 mph and the pursuit continued over 15 miles.
The chase ended when the Hyundai exited I-90/94 onto CTY HWY V near DeForest and crashed into a light pole, with the Chevrolet continuing on.
Deputies saw the driver of the crash Hyundai was the only one in the vehicle and later determined that he was a 14-year-old from Madison. Horn said he appeared to be uninjured but was still taken for medical clearance.
While searching the vehicle, deputies found ammunition and gun magazines. Horn said officials don't know at this time if these items were stolen from Columbia County or from where the Hyundai was originally from, Dane County.
Horn said the 14-year-old was arrested and several charges are being referred to the Columbia County District Attorney's Office, including:
- Felony eluding
- Operating a vehicle without owner's consent
- Operating a vehicle without owner's consent - party to the crime
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resisting/obstructing
Horn said the residents in the area of Harmony Grove should check their properties and vehicles for any missing or damaged items. He said if any property is disturbed, don't touch it and call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information of video related to these thefts, contact Detective Sergeant Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166 ext. 3315.