14-year-old arrested for alleged arson at Madison Memorial High School

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly setting a fire inside Madison Memorial High School Tuesday. 

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to the school around 1:25 p.m. 

Video shows the boy setting fire to a plastic placard attached to a wall by a classroom door. The fire caused around $150 in damages. 

The teen is also accused of setting fire to two bathroom trash cans at the school in March. 

He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, and the investigation is ongoing.  

