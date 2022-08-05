14-year-old arrested in Fitchburg after running from stolen car

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — A 14-year-old is in custody after Fitchburg Police stopped a stolen car early Friday morning.
In a press release, Lieutenant Edward Hartwick said the incident began around 1:40 a.m. when a Madison Police officer saw a Nissan sedan on Midvale Boulevard that was reported stolen from Milwaukee. A Fitchburg officer later saw the car on King James Way.
After the car was seen on King James Way, Hartwick said a sergeant positioned a tire-deflation device that the driver drove over after fleeing a traffic stop. The device caused at least one tire to deflate, and the car stopped in the area of Verona Road and Red Arrow Trail.
Hartwick said the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle. The passenger, a 14-year-old, was found "quickly," but the driver has not been found even with the help of a drone and K-9 team. The teen was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.
Officers found a loaded gun in the car. Hartwick said officers are investigating to determine if the gun and "other items" in the car were also stolen.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3tips.com.