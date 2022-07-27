140,000 Wisconsin voters have already returned their absentee ballots. Here's how they can change their votes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The high-profile Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate has completely changed this week.
Two of the top four candidates have dropped out and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, making him the faraway frontrunner to challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson suspended his campaign Monday, saying he'd run out of money. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry. who pumped more than $12 million of his own money into his campaign, then turned the race on its head by dropping out Wednesday.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said at an event in Madison Wednesday, she planned to keep her campaign alive through the August 9 primary election.
The field has completely transformed, with absentee ballots having been sent out for weeks and with in-person absentee voting starting Tuesday.
Theola Carter was among those voting early at the Madison Municipal Building Wednesday. Carter said she typically votes in-person absentee and wasn't worried about the possibility a preferred candidate would drop out before the election.
"Although that person may have been my candidate, maybe, and they had to drop out for whatever reason, that's their right," Carter said. "So then, that makes me take the time to re-think, and say 'who should I be supporting?'"
Carter said she didn't have to worry about that with the Senate race because her preferred candidate was still in the running.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, nearly 315,000 absentee ballots have already been sent out. Almost 140,000 voters have already returned their ballots and more than 5,000 voters have cast their ballots in-person.
So, what if those voters want to change their ballots now that Nelson and Lasry are out of the race?
Voters in that situation need to contact their municipal clerk and request to have their ballot 'spoiled.' Clerks can then issue a new absentee ballot, or that voter can show up and vote in-person on election day.
"[Being able to get a new ballot] is actually good," Carrie Braxton, who also voted in-person Wednesday, said. "Gives you the opportunity to not feel bad about voting early."
However, voters who need to spoil their ballot must make that request by Thursday, August 4.
Riley Vetterkind, a spokesperson for the elections commission, noted voters cannot show up on election day and ask to have their ballot spoiled.
As for how the spoiling process ensures voters cannot cast multiple ballots, he said election officials have watermarks in their poll book indicating who's received and who's returned an absentee ballot.
Poll workers cannot give another ballot to voters who've already returned an absentee ballot. Voters who've received, but not returned, an absentee ballot can still get a new ballot on election day.
Mike Wagner, a UW-Madison journalism and mass communications professor, noted some voters might actually want to keep their vote for a candidate who has no chance of winning.
He said, in a primary race, it's a chance for voters to send a message to the prospective nominee about the policies they still prefer.
"There are plenty of examples in Wisconsin politics of candidates who dropped out of the race, but still receive votes in primaries as a way for voters to express themselves before they get to the general election," Wagner said. "Where almost always, they line up with the candidate from their own political party."