$143M of federal funding to be used to for drinking water, wastewater projects across the state

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that $143 million of federal funds will be used to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure across the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications from municipalities for the funds, and DNR Secretary Preston Cole said the organization has a few key goals with the funding.
“Our top priorities include increasing our investment in disadvantaged communities, accelerating progress on lead service line replacements, addressing PFAS, and supporting infrastructure improvements for our communities to plan for climate resiliency,” Preston said.
According to Evers, the funds are provided by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in Nov. 2021. The program will provide around $800 million over five years to Wisconsin's State Revolving Loan Fund, which is composed of the Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water loan programs.
You can learn more Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water loan programs on the DNR website.