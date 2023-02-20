 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds could gust as high
as 40 MPH.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee infant formula recalled over bacterial risk

  • Updated
  • 0
145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee infant formula recalled over bacterial risk

145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee infant formula have been recalled over bacterial risk. Tests of the product have been negative for bacteria, and no illnesses have been reported.

 US Food & Drug Administration

Reckitt, one of the main formula manufacturers in the US, said Monday that it is recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

The recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution, the company says, as tests of the product have been negative for the bacteria and no illnesses have been reported.

Reckitt is recalling about 145,000 12.9-ounce cans of formula manufactured between August and September and distributed to stores across the US, Guam and Puerto Rico. They have a use-by date of March 1, 2024, on the bottom, along with the codes ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ.

Consumers should throw out these products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. No other ProSobee or Reckitt products are affected.

The company says that the cause of the issue "was linked to a material from a third party" and that it has taken "all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier."

Cronobacter was behind a recall of Abbott Nutrition formula last year that exacerbated a nationwide shortage. Cronobacter infections are rare, but they can be serious and even fatal, especially in newborns. The bacteria lives in the environment, but infections in infants are often linked to powdered formula.

The US Food and Drug Administration received reports of four Cronobacter illnesses and two deaths in three states last year. The infants had all consumed powdered formula made at Abbott's Sturgis, Michigan, plant. The FDA identified Cronobacter in the plant, but genetic testing did not match it to the sick babies.

In the wake of the recall and shortage, the FDA said it is working on a plan to enhance its surveillance of baby formula for Cronobacter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you