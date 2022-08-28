14th Annual "Back-2-School Free Haircutz" gets kids ready for their first day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of kids got free haircuts ahead of school starting thanks to PJ's Hair Design and many other barbers from the Madison area.
On Sunday, local barbers teamed up to host the "Free Back-2-School Haircutz" event for kids ages kindergarten to 12th grade for the first time since the pandemic.
Jeff Patterson is the organizer of the event and the owner of the JP's Hair Design. He said they had two weeks to plan and said he is excited they were able to get it together.
"I'm just happy we have a group of great Madison barbers and guys who want to cut here and can come together and be a team to make this happen. We've got 30 barbers. This great people are coming in," Patterson said.
Spencer Johnson was one of many barbers at the event. He said he has been there since day one, and being able to return is a great feeling.
"Our 14 year anniversary of getting these kids back to school, getting them fresh and groomed up real nice. It's a great community event for unity," Johnson said.
Kids of all ages made their way to the Alliant Energy center for a new look. For Jamarion Brown, going into the fourth grade with a fresh haircut makes him excited.
"I will say thank you for the haircut because I really like it," Brown said. "He made my hairline nicer. So I'd like to say thank you."
The barbers said they are just as excited to be giving the haircuts as the kids are to be receiving them.
"It's nice to see the enthusiasm and the excitement of the kids whether they're going back to school or just coming in here to get their their look real nice and clean," Johnson said.
Organizers said the event also aims to honor Taylor Smith, the first Black barber in Madison.
The event was free, but people were able to make donations -- which went towards the "Smitty Barber/Cosmetology Scholarship."