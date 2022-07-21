$15,000 in damage after fire in Madison apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) -- Damage is estimated at $15,000 after a fire at an apartment complex.
Bernadette Galvez, a spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department, says the fire started around 7:20 p.m. Thursday in a building in the 3800 block of Portage Road. Galvez says people reported seeing smoke coming from the basement or first floor of the complex.
Tenants were evacuated.
Firefighters had the fire under control about 10 minutes after they arrived.
Galvez says the apartment was unoccupied and was undergoing renovation work.
No one was hurt.
The fire remains under investigation.