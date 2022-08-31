15 people displaced after fire in basement of Madison apartment

MADISON (WKOW) — Fifteen people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex on Madison's north side.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said first responders were dispatched to the 500 block of Northport Drive around 3 p.m. Monday to investigate a fire alarm. Additional crews were sent out to the apartment complex when multiple people called 911 to report fire and smoke.
Firefighters found smoke in the basement and after that was put out realized fire was spreading through "pipe chases."
Schuster says initial damage estimates are around $350,000, and investigators are still working to determine the cause.
As a result of the fire, seven households — amounting to 15 people — were displaced. Schuster said the American Red Cross are assisting those displaced.