15-year-old arrested on Madison's north side for possessing gun

MADISON (WKOW) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday on Madison's north side after someone reported a group of children shooting a gun.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were dispatched to Forster Drive and Alpine Road around 8 p.m. A caller had reported seeing three juveniles walk into a marsh and shoot a gun "several times."
The caller was able to help officers locate the juveniles. Fryer said the 15-year-old boy had "a gun tucked into his waistband." The gun on his person was listed as "lost" in a law enforcement database.
The teen was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for possessing a dangerous weapon under the age of 18.