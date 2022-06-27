 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15-year-old arrested on Madison's north side for possessing gun

  • Updated
Madison-Police1 logo

MADISON (WKOW) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday on Madison's north side after someone reported a group of children shooting a gun. 

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were dispatched to Forster Drive and Alpine Road around 8 p.m. A caller had reported seeing three juveniles walk into a marsh and shoot a gun "several times." 

The caller was able to help officers locate the juveniles. Fryer said the 15-year-old boy had "a gun tucked into his waistband." The gun on his person was listed as "lost" in a law enforcement database. 

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for possessing a dangerous weapon under the age of 18. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you