15-year-old dead after Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiners Office.
Authorities said it happened at about 3:45 a.m. near 95th Street and Allyn Street, just north of Brown Deer Road.
MCMEO investigating the homicide of a 15 year old male in the 9000 blk of N 95. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy today.— Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) June 28, 2022
Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, said police have not made any arrests in this case.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.