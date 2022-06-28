 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15-year-old dead after Milwaukee shooting

  • Updated
MKE SHOOTING - RESIZED
WISN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiners Office. 

Authorities said it happened at about 3:45 a.m. near 95th Street and Allyn Street, just north of Brown Deer Road.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, said police have not made any arrests in this case. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Tags

Recommended for you