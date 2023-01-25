15-year-old Florida boy connected to threat at Portage High School

PORTAGE (WKOW) — The Portage Police Department has identified another teen involved in a threat to Portage High School on January 3.

In an update posted to Facebook, Captain Daniel Garrigan said a 15-year-old boy from Sarasota, Florida, has been linked to the possible active shooter threat called into the high school.

Portage police took a 15-year-old girl into custody for the threat three days after it happened. She is facing terrorist threats, swatting and disorderly conduct charges.

Garrigan said the 15-year-old boy has been linked to school and residential swatting calls in Wisconsin, Washington, North Caroline, Indiana and Ontario, Canada.

Garrigan said Portage police are working with law enforcement in the U.S. and Canada, while "navigating the juvenile logistics of securing detention and the charging of Terroristic Threats and Swatting for this individual."

The investigation is ongoing.