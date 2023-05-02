15-year-old shot in Madison overnight, investigation ongoing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide after a 15-year-old was shot in Madison overnight.
According to a report from police, the boy was dropped off at UW Health East on Eastpark Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Sgt. Nathan Becker said when it was made clear the teen had been shot, police responded to the hospital right away.
The victim was flown to another hospital for care. Police said he is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Madison police at (608) 255-2345